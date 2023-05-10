Stolen bird returned back to Mobile pet store by alleged thief

By Ariel Mallory

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — FOX 10 News has an update to a story we first aired Monday night about a reported “bird-napping.”

A rare and expensive bird stolen from a Mobile pet store has been returned home.

Hours after the story aired, B&B Pet Stop Owner Bill Trufant says the woman accused of taking the bird brought it back.

Trufant says the woman brought the $1,000 bird back up to the store in a cage and apologized, but she’s now banned from the store.

Mobile Police say the case is still open and she’ll likely face charges.

As for the bird, the owners are just happy it’s safe.

The crime happened at the pet store located on Cottage Hill Road Sunday afternoon.

Trufant says the bird was returned safe and unharmed.

“This is the bird we were missing. The lady brought it back this morning after Sally had a conversation with her yesterday. We’re just thankful,” Trufant said.

The owners aren’t the only ones thankful the Sun Conure is back where it belongs.

Several customers were touched when they found out it was stolen.

Including Tia Edwards who came back Tuesday to make sure it was safe.

“I literally stopped by here as I was bringing my kids home from school just to make sure, I wanted to see if they got it back,” Edwards said. “I was super happy to find out he was home. Why would you do that? That’s wrong.”

The feathered friend is soaking up all the attention as the local celebrity. The owners say it’s only right he’s named after one.

“They call it Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Because I don’t know if you noticed he holds his wings like this sometimes and it kind of looks like he’s blowing up . We’re happy to have Dwayne the rock back,” Trufant said.

As of Tuesday night the woman still has not been arrested.

