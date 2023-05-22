Daycare building torn down following structural collapse

By BRIANA SMITH

PITCAIRN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A Pitcairn daycare building that collapsed on Sunday morning has been torn down.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused part of the Dreamers and Achievers Day Care Center building to come crashing down on Sunday morning.

Crews worked overnight to tear down the building following the collapse.

Pitcairn Police have confirmed that this was a structural collapse, and not an explosion.

The daycare has programs for children from 6 weeks to 11 years old.

No one was inside the center at the time when it started to crumble.

First responders rushed to the building located at the intersection of Center Avenue and 2nd Street just after 9:30 a.m.

Residents who live nearby say the sound of the collapse could be heard throughout the neighborhood.

The Pitcairn Fire Department captain told KDKA that several children and staff members are in the building during the week and says he’s thankful it was on a Sunday morning when everyone was home.

It’s still unclear what caused the collapse.

