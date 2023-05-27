‘It takes all of us’: Mayor Johnson stresses importance of youth programs in violence reduction

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A new resource collaborative in Milwaukee hopes to strengthen the lives of the city’s urban families.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson was on hand at a press conference Friday introducing everyone to the United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee.

The collaborative works hands in hand with neighborhood organizations providing services and new opportunities, especially for the city’s youth, that they say will build stronger communities.

Mayor Johnson emphasized the importance of youth programs like this one to keep Milwaukee’s kids safe.

“Get involved, get your young people involved so they can be on the right path in our city — not just this summer, but for a lifetime,” Mayor Johnson said. “It can’t just be on me, it can’t just be on the police, it can’t just be on violence prevention, it can’t just be on the school system. It takes all of us, a collective village, to make sure young people are in the right place.”

There are currently 10 United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.