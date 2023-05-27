Memorial Weekend on the Gulf Coast: Proposals, birthdays, and family time

By Lee Peck

GULF SHORES, Alabama (WALA) — The three day holiday weekend has officially begun. A lot of people already making their way down to the beach — and hopefully they packed some patience. From the Wallace Tunnel to the Bayway and Beach Express — there was a lot of stop and go traffic.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer – and once again folks are returning to the Gulf Coast. The Maddox family is spending their three day weekend down in Gulf Shores.

“We come every year. Lee: What keeps you coming back? – The beach and the sun…. And the food,” said Chris Maddox.

As the sun set on Gulf State Park Pier — love was in the air for that perfect moment to pop the question. From the Atlanta area — Matt Cox got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend Kelley Cataldo.

“Matt: She’s the love of my life – we’ve been together three and a half years now. Kelley: I’m speechless! Matt: Today is the 26th and we’ve had a long-standing joke that the 26th of neverary – I thought what better way to take the 26th of neverary – and turn into the 26th of foreverary! (laughs). Kelley: Thank you babe – kiss!”

From proposals to another milestone — Cheryl Moore from Tuskegee, Alabama is celebrating a birthday. 67 – never looked so good!!!

“Cheryl: Since it’s my birthday – I decided I would come yesterday to be here this morning. Lee: So you’re just living your best life? – Cheryl: Yes, just retired last year – June 30th – so looking forward to what the Lord has in store.”

Meanwhile – Saturday is expected to be another busy travel day – if you are on the roadway – avoid distractions and again pack your patience – we want everyone to have a safe holiday weekend.

