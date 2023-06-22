Charges filed against managers of Midvale assisted living home deemed ‘deplorable’

By Laura Polacheck

MIDVALE, Utah (KSTU) — Two managers of the condemned Evergreen Place in Midvale face multiple felony charges filed Thursday from the Utah Attorney General’s Office, including neglect and abuse of its residents.

A Salt Lake County investigation in January, 2022 by health officials found conditions at the assisted living home that caused “imminent harm” to residents, which were described as “deplorable” by investigators.

Jorge Gustavo Gonzalez. Sr. and Ignacio Gonzalez-Villarruel face charges of financial exploitation, abuse, endangerment, and neglect of vulnerable adults as well as licensing violations.

Residents endured unsafe and unsanitary conditions, including insect infestations, overcrowding, inadequate staffing, and a lack of food and proper medical care.

Facility violations also included a non-working furnace during 2022 and raw sewage flooding the basement.

Gonzalez and Gonzalez-Villarruel collected rent payments between $1,000 and $1,400 per month per resident.

