Fallen overhead sign blocks part of I-30 eastbound, closing highway

By CBS TEXAS STAFF

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — A portion of I-30 is closed Monday morning due to an overhead sign blocking the road.

A car crashed into a gantry at I-30 eastbound near the Tarrant County and Parker County line, causing it to collapse.

There is major damage to the vehicle that crashed into the sign. One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

As of last update, TxDOT does not have a timetable for the highway reopening.

This story is developing.

