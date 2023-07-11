Skip to Content
Surveillance images released in assault on Worcester Popeyes staff over wrong order

    WORCESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police continue to search for two people who assaulted workers and vandalized property at a Worcester Popeyes restaurant earlier this year – all because they didn’t get the fast food they wanted.

Employees at the Park Avenue location said the pair broke registers, threatened staff and smashed windows after receiving a chicken sandwich without jalapenos on April 29. They allegedly threw food at workers and destroyed items like a computer, TV and cash register. After leaving, they grabbed a rock and threw it at the drive-thru window, shattering the glass.

The incident forced the restaurant to close for the night.

Police shared photos of the two people caught on surveillance video. They may be driving a rental gold Ford SUV with out-of-state plates.

CNN Newsource

