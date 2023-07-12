Father sentenced to 18 years for stabbing toddler son during police chase

By Web staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A 25-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty in connection with the stabbing of his 18-month-old son.

According to the Blue Springs Police Department, a car driven by Tabatha Ong was involved in a crash at the intersection of Missouri 7 Highway and U.S. 40 Highway on the morning of April 18.

Ong drove off, trying to evade the police. Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24 years old at the time, was in the passenger seat. He pulled his young son onto his lap and stabbed him in the abdomen during the chase, later telling detectives he feared his son would end up with relatives who would abuse him, according to court documents.

The toddler was rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Beighley-Beck and Ong were both arrested after the chase ended just north of I-70 near Highway 7.

He was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action but pleaded guilty to lesser charges of child abuse and child endangerment. He was sentenced on Tuesday to a combined 18 years in prison.

Ong was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest. Her trial has been set for March 4, 2024.

