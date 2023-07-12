Justin Dodge, officer who was hurt during Nuggets parade, had to have leg amputated

By Web staff

COLORADO (KCNC) — The Denver police officer who was injured during the Denver Nuggets championship parade had to have his leg amputated.

A website has been set up for Sgt. Justin Dodge where people can contribute to his recovery. The family also shared the following message:

“We cannot express how full our hearts are with the love, support, prayers, and concern that has been shown to our family. Please forgive us if we have not responded to your texts, emails, or messages. We have read every one and have been thankful for them all even if we have not responded directly. Despite how trying the last several weeks have been, it is only when we think about this outpouring of concern that we have been overtaken and overwhelmed with emotion and gratefulness. While a thank you is not sufficient to repay your kindness, thank you, nonetheless.”

Dodge was working to control the crowd at 13th Avenue and Cherokee Street during the parade on June 15 when one of Denver’s biggest fire trucks, Tower 15, made a slow turn onto Cherokee Street. It was the final truck carrying Nuggets star players Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as well as team owners Stan and Josh Kroenke.

Some of the crowd had come through the barrier in the area and police were close by the truck. Dodge was close to the front passenger side of the truck and the truck rolled up the back of his leg and trapped him beneath it.

