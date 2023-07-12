Young Philadelphia entrepreneur starts water ice business at age of 6

By Tom Kretschmer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Meet Chase Anderson. He might possibly be the area’s youngest and coolest “CEO.”

At the age of 6, after a hot day walking home from school in North Philadelphia, he asked his mother to make a trip for some water ice.

But on the way back, the thought crossed his mind: “What if he made his own?”

Two years later, Da Cooler Boyz was born. Along with help from his brother Sebastian and mother Breonna, the young entrepreneur is now dishing out some of the coolest treats in the area.

“It makes me feel so good to give people water ice. I love it. It’s kind of my thing,” says the 8-year-old.

His mother credits Chase for the idea.

“It kept him up at night, all he talked about,” she said. “So after playing around with mixes and flavors, the next thing I know he’s setting up and selling water ice outside. I support him in everything he does.”

His mom says they have 800 bookings set up this year. They set up at summer camps, schools, parades and food drives.

And they give back.

Da Cooler Boyz is hosting its own back-to-school drive in late August this year that will offer free school supplies and tasty treats. It’s just one way of giving back to their customers who have given so much to the Andersons.

