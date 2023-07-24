Bird usually on the Galapagos Islands this time of year found injured at Pebble Beach

By Chris Hagel

MONTEREY COUNTY, California (KSBW) — A bird known as the Nazca Booby (Sula granti) was found injured and emaciated at Pebble Beach on Friday and is now being cared for by the SPCA of Monterey County.

The bird is rarely seen this far north and, according to the SPCA, is usually on the Galapagos islands this time of year, where they are known to breed.

The bird was found to be emaciated, cold and injured and was delivered to the Monterey County SPCA Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

Beth Brookhouser with the SPCA says the bird was so weak and cold that it had to be put in an incubator and fed through a tube and required emergency care.

The bird also had wounds on its back that appear to be from fishing hooks.

As of Saturday, the SPCA says they are working to stabilize the bird’s health.

They say this is the first time they’ve ever seen a Nazca Booby in Monterey County.

