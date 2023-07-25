2-year-old grandson of Bucks coach Adrian Griffin dies in Illinois

By Adam Rife

ILLINOIS (WDJT) — The grandson of Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin died over the weekend in Urbana, Illinois.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Jayce Griffin was found unresponsive in a home Saturday. His mother is grieving. Adrian Griffin called the death an “agonizing tragedy.”

In a statement, the Champaign County coroner said preliminary results from the autopsy “revealed no evidence of trauma nor foul play,” and “the death of Jayce Griffin appears to be from natural causes.”

Monday afternoon, Jasmine Riggs, Jayce’s mother, told us Jayce was pronounced dead Saturday. She said a doctor told her they found fluid in his lungs.

When he died, Jayce was in the care of his father, Alan Griffin, son of Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin. Riggs said Adrian Griffin and his wife were also at the home at the time.

Riggs said a few days prior to his death, Jayce developed what seemed like a routine respiratory infection, but she said there were no serious concerns at a doctor’s visit Wednesday. “I took him to the convenient care. He was running around, they said he was fine, was all happy and healthy. The next day I took him to day care.”

The executive director at her son’s day care told us Jayce was running and playing with classmates Thursday, and that he “was acting normal with no signs of distress.”

Thursday night, Jayce started what was supposed to be a four-day stretch with his father, Alan.

But the Champaign County coroner said Alan found Jayce unresponsive Saturday morning.

According to the Champaign Police Department, “the Champaign Fire Department rendered aid to a toddler subject having a medical emergency.”

Riggs said Adrian Griffin was the one who called her that morning to say her son had stopped breathing and had been taken to the hospital.

She added, “When the paramedics got there it was already too late.”

Jayce was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m.

Riggs said, “I got to the hospital –Jayce was at the hospital– I got to the hospital, and my baby was already gone. I knew he was gone; I just didn’t want to hear it and I didn’t want to accept it.”

The Bucks released a statement Monday from Adrian Griffin that read, “My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever. I appreciate your respecting our family’s grief and privacy at this time.”

The Champaign Police Department told us they are reviewing the circumstances of this case, as is standard process.

