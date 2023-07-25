Police investigate murder-suicide in Hartford apartment

By Jay Kenney, Eliza Kruczynski, Kristina Russo and Olivia Schueller

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Hartford police launched a homicide investigation after they found a man and woman shot dead in an apartment on Russ Street.

Officials first shared word of an investigation at 70 Russ St. around 8 p.m. on Monday.

A man, identified as 35-year old Irving Lollar of Hartford, and a woman, 24-year old Crystal Cooper of Hartford, were found dead in an apartment, according to police.

Police said family members requested a wellness check earlier in the evening.

Lollar and Cooper had recently moved to the area. The investigation revealed they were in a domestic relationship.

“Domestics are one of those situations, how do you prevent them? How do we know about them? We can’t be inside peoples’ apartments, so it’s unfortunate,” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford police. “It’s been a rough year. Very unfortunate.”

As of Tuesday morning, police this incident was being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police said the incident marked 21 homicides in Hartford during 2023, and the second domestic-related one over the past week.

