A man avoiding drinking & driving on New Year’s Eve, recovers from being hit by car

By Grace Smith

BLUE SPRINGS, Missouri (KCTV) — A man is recovering after being hit by a car while walking home from a New Year’s Eve party with friends and family.

Scott Arni told KCTV5 that his best friend, Mike Menteer, decided to walk home instead of drinking and driving. Menteer was hit alongside NE Jefferson St and left in a ditch, barely breathing.

“Mike was trying to do the right thing, like most of us, after spending time with friends and family on New Year’s Eve and chose the road that most of us would hope people would and decided to walk home instead of drive,” Arni said. “On his walk, which wasn’t very far, someone hit him going 60-65 miles an hour and then left him for dead.”

Police said they’re still looking for the driver, who they believe is in a ‘07 or ‘08 silver BMW 3 series. According to police, the car should be damaged on the passenger side and missing the passenger side sideview mirror. If you have any information, call 816.228.0151.

“It’s like trying to find a needle in the haystack if someone doesn’t come forward,” Arni said.

Arni said it wasn’t until 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day when a Good Samaritan saw Menteer and called 911.

“With the last ounce of strength he had, he was able to pull himself up and flag someone down,” Arni said. “He had bleeding on the brain, there was swelling on his spine, we don’t know if he’s going to have the use of his left side. He still can’t move his left arm, and we are not sure how his leg is going to do.”

Arni created a GoFundMe to help Menteer on his long road to recovery.

“Mike’s got five kids; he’s a family man,” Arni said. “He is Kansas City. He’s the guy that opens the door for you at QuikTrip, he’s the guy that helps you with your groceries at the grocery store. Being here my whole life, I know how Kansas City pulls through together. We are just hoping for the community to come help one of their own.”

