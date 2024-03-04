Harris County Gears Up for Groundbreaking Joint Primary Elections

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 4, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Harris County is making history with its Joint Primary Elections set to take place tomorrow, March 5th. This pioneering event will see over 500 vote centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering voters the convenience to cast their ballots at any location under the countywide polling place program. Anticipation is high, and the county expects a strong voter turnout, following the impressive 211,000 votes already cast during the Early Voting period.

County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth, who oversees elections in Harris County, expressed excitement about the proactive participation of voters in the early voting process and encourages those who haven’t voted to take advantage of Election Day. “Witnessing the enthusiasm of voters exercising their right early has been invigorating. We look forward to seeing even more activity tomorrow,” said Hudspeth.

The primaries serve as a vital process for political parties to select candidates for the upcoming November general elections. This year, with the presidential election on the horizon, the stakes are higher. Harris County’s Democratic Primary boasts 119 races, while the Republican Primary is a close match with 122. Depending on their registration location and chosen primary, voters will encounter between 56 to 65 races on their ballots.

For those preparing to vote, HarrisVotes.com offers comprehensive resources, including wait times and a feature to view and print sample ballots. “The joint effort of the Republican and Democratic parties, in conjunction with my dedicated team, has set the stage for these inaugural joint primary elections,” Hudspeth added, highlighting the collaborative work that has led to this momentous occasion.

Election Day Tips for Harris County Voters:

• Bring your printed sample ballot or notes for reference in the voting booth.

• Refrain from using phones or cameras within 100 ft. of the voting premises.

• Have one of the following forms of photo ID for in-person voting:

Texas Driver’s License (DPS issued)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (DPS)

Texas Personal Identification Card (DPS)

Texas Handgun License (DPS)

U.S. Military ID with photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photograph

U.S. Passport (book or card)

Should you lack one of these IDs, complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) and present a supporting document, like a utility bill or voter registration certificate, to vote.

The culmination of election night will see unofficial results updated live on HarrisVotes.com, beginning after 7 p.m. with tallies from early voting and mail-in ballots. The official results will follow after a thorough canvass.

Stay informed via @HarrisVotes on social media for real-time news and updates.

