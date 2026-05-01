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Public events announced to honor former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne

Gov. Brad Little via Facebook
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today at 3:54 PM
Published 4:30 PM

Boise, Idaho (KIFI) — Public events set to honor the life and legacy of former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne, who died April 24 at the age of 74.

The Governor’s Office announced services will take place May 15 and 16 in Boise, giving the public an opportunity to pay their respects.

Kempthorne will lie in state in the Idaho State Capitol at 10 a.m. Friday, May 15. Gov. Brad Little will preside over a Capitol service, with Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane serving as master of ceremonies. Honors will be given by the Idaho National Guard and the Idaho State Police

Following the service, Kempthorne will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16 providing the opportunity for the public to pay their respects.

On Saturday, Kempthorne will be transferred from the Capitol to the Cathedral of the Rockies at 10 a.m., with a funeral service scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The service will be open to the public and livestreamed online.

After the funeral, a procession of family members and invited guests, led by the Idaho State Police, will travel to the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery for a private interment ceremony.

A separate celebration of life will be held at a later date in Washington, D.C.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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