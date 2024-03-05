Community heartbroken after mom charged in apparent drowning deaths of twin sons

By Rex Hodge

Click here for updates on this story

CHEROKEE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Cherokee County woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her twin 4-year-old sons. Genevieve Springer appeared in court Monday in Murphy.

The deaths were discovered Saturday by Springer’s former husband, who discovered the boys after going to their home to pick them up for a custody visit.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing and heartbreaking to the community.

“Oh my gosh, that’s awful, that’s awful,” neighbor Lisa Longo said.

“I don’t know why someone would do that to a child like that,” Kandy Bolus said.

Cherokee County Sheriff Dustin the boys’ father arrived at the Gooseberry Road home of his ex-wife about 10 a.m. Saturday. He was there to exercise custody of their sons and, instead, found them deceased and called 911.

Deputies and EMS responded.

Smith said it appeared the boys had drowned.

“That’s what it appears to be. But, obviously, until we get the autopsy results, that’s what we’re assuming at this point. Looked like a bathtub, bathtub full of water,” Smith said.

An autopsy this week will also help narrow the time and date of the boys’ death.

Springer, 44, who was initially hospitalized in north Georgia, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and extradited to North Carolina. She’s had an initial hearing, and bond was denied.

“She was also assigned an attorney,” Smith said.

As for Springer’s background, Smith said, “We know that she doesn’t have a criminal history.”

Springer was transferred to the Haywood County jail.

“We don’t know if there’s any detention staff that would know the family, so we just want to make sure that we transport her to a facility that has no ties to this situation,” Smith said.

Her next hearing is slated for April 15 in Murphy.

“I’m glad she’s off the street. That’s really scary to do that to your own kids,” Longo said. “I feel bad for those kids and the family and the father.”

“That’s very heartbreaking, and it’s really sad and I hope she can get some help,” Bolus said.

Smith is asking for prayers for the victims’ family and friends and the first responders, who will have a critical incident debriefing later this week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.