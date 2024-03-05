Exciting Infrastructure Projects Underway in North Houston District!

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

March 5, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — North Houston is gearing up for some major transformations in Spring 2024, with numerous infrastructure projects in full swing. From park renovations to pedestrian improvements, the focus is on enhancing quality of life, safety, and aesthetics in the area.

Robert Fiederlein, VP of Planning and Infrastructure, highlights the district’s collaborative efforts with key partners like Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, US Soccer Foundation, Harris County Precinct 2, and Houston-Galveston Area Council. Together, they’re making significant strides in improving the community.

🌳 Thomas R. Wussow Park Renovation: With a grant from TPWD, this project aims to revitalize the 11-acre park, adding soccer fields, fitness areas, playground expansions, and upgraded lighting for enhanced security.

⚽ Mini Pitch Partnership: North Houston will soon boast its own mini pitch, thanks to a partnership with U.S. Soccer Foundation and local sports teams, providing a space for recreational activities and fostering community engagement.

🚶‍♂️ Airline Drive Pedestrian Improvements: Collaborating with Harris County Precinct 2, the district is enhancing pedestrian walkways along Airline Drive, promoting safer and more accessible pathways for residents.

🚶 H-GAC Transportation Policy Council Grant for Sidewalk Project: This initiative focuses on filling sidewalk gaps, upgrading transit safety, and improving crosswalks, enhancing connectivity and mobility in the northeast quadrant of the district.

These projects underscore North Houston’s commitment to progress and community well-being. President Greg Simpson expresses gratitude to all partners involved, emphasizing their shared vision of creating a more accessible and aesthetically pleasing environment for residents and visitors alike.

For more details on these exciting developments, visit northhouston.org. Stay tuned for updates on North Houston’s transformation journey!

