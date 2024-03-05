Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office deputies return 450-pound pig to its home

By Bella Van Lanen

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped return a pig to its home Friday.

Body camera video from a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy shows them with the pig, Kevin Bacon.

Deputies responded to the area near 216th Avenue and 18th Street near Brighton Friday night around 9. Deputies were there for 45 minutes, since the pig had gotten a mile away from its home.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said second shift deputies helped the 450-pound animal back onto its property “not so quickly.”

The department added “‘typical county call’ as our city friends would say.”

