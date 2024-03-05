Oregon Senate passes bill to end Daylight Saving Time if California, Washington follow

By KPTV Staff

SALEM Oregon (KPTV) — The Oregon Senate on Monday morning approved a bill that would end Daylight Saving Time, under the condition that California and Washington do the same.

The bill abolishes the annual one-hour change from standard time to Daylight Saving Time and maintains the Pacific Time Zone portion of Oregon on standard time for all 12 months of the calendar year, if California and Washington make the same change within the next 10 years.

If both California and Washington don’t end Daylight Saving Time by March 2034, the Oregon bill will be repealed.

Oregon is only the third state to pass such a bill. Both Hawaii and Arizona are already on permanent standard time.

The bill now goes to the Oregon House for consideration.

No matter what happens with the bill this year, Daylight Saving Time will continue on March 10, starting at 2 a.m.

