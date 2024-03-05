Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal Thomas Farrelly known as mainstay in Irish community

By Janelle Burrell

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Philadelphia’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday will have Irish eyes smiling throughout the city. This year, Thomas Farrelly will have one of the highest honors after being named the parade’s grand marshal.

For Farrelly, sharing stories and photos about the old country with his kids, Irene and Tom Jr., is what he has done their entire lives.

“We had a little farm in a place called County Cavan,” Farrelly said. “Ten siblings and my father and mother. There wasn’t room for all of us. So, as you got to a certain age, you had to either emigrate or go somewhere else, get a job.”

So in 1959, when he was 20 years old, Farrelly moved from Ireland to Philadelphia.

“I was intent to stay for 10 years, save my money and go back home,” he said, “but the 10 years kind of got away on me.”

As soon as he got to the U.S., Farrelly began spending time at the Commodore Barry Arts and Cultural Center, known as the “Irish Center,” in Northwest Philadelphia.

“You met a lot of people from home,” he said, “and it was kind of a gathering place for all the Irish of that era.”

“When I was little and would bring friends home from school, they would be like, ‘Why do your parents talk funny?'” Irene Farrelly said. “And I said, ‘Every adult in my life had an Irish accent.’ My mom and dad and all the adults we grew up with did a great job instilling in us our history and our culture.”

From social gatherings to balls and parades, Farrelly has always been a mainstay in the Irish community. He also spent years as president of the North American Gaelic Athletic Association.

Now, as he turns 85 this week, Farrelly will lead the parade, where he’s worked as a volunteer for decades.

“It totally took me by surprise, but I hadn’t even thought about it,” he said of being named grand marshal. “I often think what my poor old mother would think.”

And the pride his wife would have had to see him honored.

“It’s going to be amazing,” Irene Farrelly said. “It’s a shame my mom’s not here to be with us, but it’s going to be amazing.”

More moments to share to add to their collection of memories.

Farrelly is also a member of the Delaware Valley Hall of Fame.

