Residents in an uptown neighborhood say they are frustrated with constant flooding

By Jonah Gilmore

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — People who live in an uptown neighborhood say when the rain comes down, it takes little to no time before they see a flooded street.

Katie Wyssman lives near the intersection of Freret and Dublin and said when it rains, it floods.

“I was going to go to my brother’s house but it was already flooded by that point so I couldn’t leave, I had to wait for the waters to go down,” Wyssman said.

She said the water can get high as seen in a video one of her neighbors shared with WDSU.

“I don’t like to necessarily venture out into it but I’ve done it before and it’s gotten to slightly above my knee before so it gets pretty high,” Wyssman said.

She calls the constant flooding a headache and adds that something needs to be done to prevent it.

“I don’t really know what the source of the issues is whether it’s the drainage or the, yeah I don’t know but it is frustrating,” Wyssman said.

