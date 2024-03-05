Stalking suspect accused of posing as New Hampshire State Police captain

By KC Downey

SALISBURY, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Salisbury man is accused of impersonating a state trooper while stalking a woman.

Investigators said the woman reported last week that she was getting text messages from someone claiming to be a state police captain.

She said those messages led her to believe someone was watching her outside her home, police said.

Investigators arrested Jerry Williams, 46, who is facing charges including false personation, harassment, stalking, criminal trespass and loitering/prowling.

They said Williams is not a state trooper or a member of any law enforcement agency.

