Woman who operated illegal Bellevue daycare indicted after baby boy’s death

By Daniel Smithson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A woman who operated an illegal daycare in her Bellevue apartment where a 3-month-old baby died has been indicted on multiple felony charges.

Anne Jordan, 51, was indicted in February by the Davidson County grand jury for aggravated child abuse, aggravated child endangerment, six counts of child endangerment and one count of operating a childcare agency without a license.

The indictment stems from an April 10 incident in which the baby boy died and six other young children were left unattended inside her apartment where she was operating a daycare. Jordan was not at the apartment when the boy and the six other children, ranging in age up to 16 months, were found by the baby’s mother and another parent.

Medical staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt reported the deceased child did not have any obvious sign of traumatic injury or medical issues.

A medical examiner found the boy’s cause of death was undetermined.

