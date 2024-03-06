Backpacker Joe spreading God’s love across America, stops in Shreveport

By Brittany Breeding

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A man walking across the country is now passing through the ArkLaTex, sharing his message of faith and hope for all.

“I mean, Jesus and his apostles, they walked everywhere. So that was kind of the beginning idea of it,” said Joe Domina, who is backpacking across America.

He’s walked more than 1,400 miles, and now Backpacker Joe is passing through Shreveport.

It’s been amazing. Yeah, there’s been a lot of hospitality even outside of the South,” said Domina.

He set out on Aug. 29 from the Statue of Liberty, with a 40-pound backpack, a flip phone, and a mission to share God’s love across the country.

“The first one is to repent for my own sins. The second one is to pray for the country. And the third one is to trust in God’s providence,” said Domina.

Over the past five months he’s been averaging 12 to 22 miles a day, but as his story spreads more people are stopping him to talk and pray. It’s shortening his daily travel, but strengthening his belief in his journey.

“Yeah. It’s been wild. I thought I would just kind of, like, scrape through, but God has been overabundant through the generosity of other people,” said Domina.

He still has a long way to go. He’s walking all the way to California.

“God’s provided for, you know, six months so far, so I have no reason to think that he’s not going to provide today,” said Domina.

Backpacker Joe said he would estimate he has about a year until he makes it to California.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.