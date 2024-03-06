CHP officer helps deliver baby on Interstate 80 in north Sacramento

By Lindsay Weber

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A California Highway Patrol officer moonlighted as a stork when she helped deliver a baby on the side of a freeway.

On Saturday, Officer Price responded to a call of a woman in labor on Interstate 80 in north Sacramento.

Officials said Price responded quickly and put her training into action.

CHP said both mom and baby are doing well.

