CHP officer helps deliver baby on Interstate 80 in north Sacramento

California Highway Patrol officer Price helped deliver a baby on the side of Interstate 80 in north Sacramento.
By Lindsay Weber

    SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A California Highway Patrol officer moonlighted as a stork when she helped deliver a baby on the side of a freeway.

On Saturday, Officer Price responded to a call of a woman in labor on Interstate 80 in north Sacramento.

Officials said Price responded quickly and put her training into action.

CHP said both mom and baby are doing well.

