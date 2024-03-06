Colorado teen dies after crashing into tree while snowboarding at Keystone Resort

By Jennifer McRae

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A teenager from Monument has died after he crashed into a tree while snowboarding at Keystone Resort. The 14-year-old crashed into a tree on Saturday.

A bystander who witnessed the crash said the teen was wearing a helmet while snowboarding on a beginner trail on Dercum Mountain.

He was rushed to a hospital in Denver while comatose. According to the Summit County sheriff, he was taken off life support on Sunday and died Monday.

The identity of the teen has not been released.

“Keystone Resort, Keystone Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Chris Sorensen, vice president and general manager at Keystone Resort in a statement.

