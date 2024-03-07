Bodycam video released of deputies unleashing hail of gunfire on armed man in Norwalk

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NORWALK, California (KABC) — Body camera footage released Tuesday shows the moment sheriff’s deputies unleashed a hail of gunfire as they confronted an armed robbery suspect in Norwalk.

The shooting happened Jan. 27 in a parking lot near Studebaker Road and Rosecrans Avenue.

Deputies responded to the area after a report that a man armed with a shotgun had just robbed a liquor store, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Surveillance video from the business showed the suspect, 38-year-old Jerald Hardcastle of Lake Elsinore, hold the shotgun as the cashier hands over cash and merchandise. The armed robbery unfolded in front of several customers.

When deputies located the suspect, they ordered him to surrender but he refused to comply.

Deputies then approached him using a ballistic shield, a Taser and a 40-mm foam projectile launcher, authorities said. At the time, Hardcastle was behind the side of a vehicle.

A witness captured the confrontation as the deputies moved in. A still image shows the shotgun in his Hardcastle’s hand. For a time, he holds the weapon above his head, but refuses to drop it. When he suddenly moves, deputies open fire.

There’s a burst of gunfire from deputies. Despite the shots fired, Hardcastle remains holding his weapon. Deputies continue firing at him.

Deputies then come around the car and begin to wrestle with the suspect. They eventually subdue him with a Taser. Harcastle suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand and was taken into custody.

A loaded shotgun was recovered at the scene, authorities said. Hardcastle was also in possession of two assault rifles.

Hardcastle was later charged with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Department is conducting its own investigation, and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office will also review the shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.