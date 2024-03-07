Prosecutor: Hollywood Casino armed robbery suspect held multiple employees at gunpoint

By Web Staff

DEARBORN COUNTY, Indiana (WLWT) — A man has been formally charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and multiple other charges after an attempted armed robbery caused chaos at the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg over the weekend.

Dearborn County Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens announced the charges against 39-year-old Daniel Birdseye on Tuesday.

Birdseye is charged with kidnapping, robbery armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, intimidation and battery on public safety officials.

The attempted armed robbery happened on Saturday night when officials responded to a report of an active shooter at the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg.

Deddens said that although no shots were actually fired, Birdseye “held multiple Hollywood Casino employees at gunpoint during the robbery attempt.”

“This was a very dangerous and potentially deadly situation,” Deddens said. “Birdseye brandished and pointed the gun at several Hollywood employees and threatened to shoot at least one of them” during the incident. “He held a man at gunpoint in order to help in his attempted escape.”

Officials said that Birdseye was at the casino gambling earlier that day before leaving and coming back that night.

According to investigators, Birdseye walked into the casino and into the “main cage” bank area.

Investigators said Birdseye pulled a gaiter, used to cover his face, over his mouth and nose and followed an employee into the bank area.

Once inside, investigators said Birdseye allegedly cornered the employee at gunpoint, demanding money.

According to investigators, the employee gave Birdseye the money and he then jumped through the teller window to get into the bank area.

A female employee inside the bank area tried to close the door when Birdseye allegedly kicked it open, cutting her arm. He then allegedly cornered the woman and demanded money.

Investigators said after taking the money, he went over to the cashiers in another area of the bank section and, holding them at gunpoint, started grabbing money from drawers and putting it into a bag.

Birdseye allegedly told one of the employees who was on the phone to, “hang the phone up (expletive) or I will shoot you.”

Investigators said Birdseye went up to the same employee, armed with a handgun and told him, “You are gonna be my hostage and get me out of this building.”

Deddens said the employee told officers that Birdseye demanded him to lead him out of the casino as he held him at gunpoint.

According to investigators, the employee started to lead him out when Birdseye let him go before fleeing the casino toward a wooded nature preserve.

He was later arrested by several law enforcement agencies. A loaded handgun, loaded magazine and shoulder sling bag containing cash were recovered during the arrest.

Investigators said most of the money recovered was still in casino wrappers.

According to investigators, Birdseye confessed to committing the robbery, saying he “was desperate and in debt.”

He was put into custody and taken to the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center, where officials said he became combative with two corrections officers, which is why he was charged with battery on public safety officials.

His bond was set at $1,100,000 and trial was set for May 24.

