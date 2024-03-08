Another brother of UGA murder suspect detained at ICE facility in south Georgia

By Web staff

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Another brother of the man accused of killing a 22-year-old nursing student on the University of Georgia (UGA) campus is in custody at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in south Georgia.

During a hearing on Thursday for his brother Diego Ibarra, prosecutors also mentioned that another brother, 24-year-old Argenis Ibarra, was apparently in the country illegally.

Aregnis is being held at the Stewart Detention Center, an ICE facility in Lumpkin.

Jose Ibarra, brother to both Argenis and Diego, was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the death of Laken Riley.

ICE confirmed agents took Argenis into custody in Athens on Feb. 23 — the same day as his brothers as ICE agents were assisting UGA police with its investigation into Riley’s death.

ICE said Argenis had entered the U.S. unlawfully twice and is in custody “pending further investigation of his immigration case.”

Argenis, according to ICE, “first entered the United States on April 3, 2023, near Eagle Pass, Texas unlawfully, and he was returned to Mexico the same day by U.S. Border Patrol pursuant to Title 42 expulsion procedures.”

“He reentered the U.S. unlawfully on April 30, 2023, near El Paso, Texas, and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol and released from their custody with a notice to appear, on May 4, 2023,” ICE officials said in a statement.

ICE said Argenis was taken into custody “pending further investigation of his immigration case.”

Like Diego, Argenis is not facing charges in connection to Riley’s death.

