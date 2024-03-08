Shreveport woman dies by suicide following car chase in Natchitoches

By Web Staff

NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport woman is dead after reportedly shooting herself following a chase in Natchitoches early Thursday morning.

Natchitoches police identify the woman as Georgia Stenson, 51. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

NPD Assistant Chief Brad Walker said the chase started shortly after midnight as Northwestern State University police officers pursued Stenson on campus. They called Natchitoches police officers for assistance as the pursuit left the campus westbound onto University Parkway.

Stenson crashed into three NPD patrol units during the chase, causing moderate damage. She continued to the southbound ramp of Interstate 49.

Officers pled with Stenson to get out of the car, but then they heard a gunshot. Stenson suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, Walker said.

