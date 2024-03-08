Veterans Healing Farm seeks new home: Nonprofit eyes larger space amid forced relocation

By Ed DiOrio

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Since 2013, veterans have come to Henderson County to plant food, attend therapy and see all that the 8-acre Veterans Healing Farm has to offer. But that is about to change.

The organization is being forced to leave its property by August.

“I should be scared, but I’m not,” Farm Executive Director Alan Yeck said. “It’s the kind of place that draws you in because of the peace of it and the comradery.”

The nonprofit has been renting the space since it was founded. The property has been bringing peace to those who have served and reconnecting them with their community.

“The veterans are just participating in touching the dirt, farming the food, and, many times, those same veterans come back three months later to pick the food they put in the ground,” Army veteran and farm volunteer Warren Seymour said. “It’s not just growing vegetables, it’s the many things they do here at the farm to bring the community and veterans together.”

Now, the property owner is retiring, meaning the space will no longer be available. According to Yeck, the organization has outgrown the 8 acres and is now looking for 12-15 acres to make room for more amenities.

“We’re going to have a central headquarters building with a full kitchen, office space, recreational space,” Yeck said.

But that will cost money.

Of the $5 million goal, the farm has raised $320,000. However, Yeck is confident the growing community surrounding the organization will raise that amount.

“It’s a beautiful place. But what makes it beautiful is their hearts that they bring here,” he said. “Failure is not in the equation whatsoever. This is going to happen.”

