Independent abortion provider reopens in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Access to abortion services in Milwaukee increased this week when an independent clinic reopened its doors for the first time in more than a year. Affiliated Medical Services is taking patients by appointment only.

When Affiliated was forced to shut down in 2022 after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the owner of the building tells us Affiliated was performing some 2,50 abortions a year at its Farwell location.

Six months after Planned Parenthood resumed abortion services in Milwaukee and Madison, patients in Milwaukee are now gaining another option. Affiliated Medical Services on the east side is back.

“I think it’s a state’s rights and I think it’s acceptable up to a certain point,” said Andrew Smith, a Milwaukee resident we stopped to talk to on the east side.

“This is time sensitive health care and so having another provider is great and it’s still not really enough,” said Michelle Velasquez, Chief Strategy Officer, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has a total of three clinics now offering abortion services. They added Sheboygan to the list in December.

“Those health centers are consistently busy. Appointments are booked,” said Velasquez.

Clashes like these used to be a common site outside Affiliated near Farwell and Ogden, which served women in this building for decades.

On this rainy day, we found nobody protesting outside Affiliated Medical Services here on Farwell, but Wisconsin Right to Life wanted to remind people that they have a women’s resource center right across the street.

“And they provide so many options to women who may want to carry their pregnancy to term but maybe they are scared and they need support. They need health care, potentially housing,” said Gracie Skogman with Wisconsin Right to Life.

But medical groups like the National Institutes of Health have expressed concerns with tactics some crisis pregnancy centers use. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin brought them back after a Dane County judge ruled the state’s 1849 law did not apply to abortions.

That case could still find itself in the hands of the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

“There is still the ongoing case regarding 940.04 that will likely face the State Supreme Court. Frankly, we’re shocked that abortions are being provided during this gray period,” said Skogman.

In addition, there is another pending legislative challenge to the state’s abortion laws. A proposal to ban abortions beyond 14 weeks gestation. In Wisconsin, the ban is currently at 20 weeks gestation.

