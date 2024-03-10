Local teens to put grocery sacking skills to the test in Las Vegas

By Samantha Boring

Click here for updates on this story

SHAWNEE, Kansas (KCTV) — Two local teens who are Cosentino’s Price Chopper sackers are competing in Las Vegas for a big prize.

It’s for the National Bagging Competition in Las Vegas this Monday by the National Grocers Association.

Parker McDonald is a sophomore at Liberty North High School and will be competing in the Vegas competition.

Chance McCall attends Mill Valley High School and is in his Freshman year and is also heading to Viva Las Vegas.

McCall decided to get a job at the Cosentino’s Price Chopper in Shawnee to make some extra cash.

He learned about the individual store bagging competition and kept winning from there.

On Monday, he and McDonald’s will put their speed, organizational skills, and customer service skills all to the test at the event.

“It is really cool honestly I did not think there would be this much for sacking groceries, I never really thought about it like that but it is really cool to be a part of it because I never would have expected it,” said Shawnee Cosentino’s Price Chopper Sacker, Chance McCall.

McCall hopes to win the $10,000 first-place prize to buy his first car.

The competition is this Monday night.

Second, place gets $5,000, and third, fourth, and fifth get $1,000.

Since 2014, Cosentino’s has sent a bagger to the National competition seven times, this will be the eighth.

This is also Cosentino’s first time representing two states at once and the first time they are sending a sacker from Kansas.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.