One in custody after shoot-out, 4-hour standoff with police

CHICAGO (WBBM) — One man is in custody after a four-hour-long standoff with police on Chicago’s South Side.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to the officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon, and several blocks of Western Avenue were shut down.

According to COPA, the shooting happened in the 8000 block of South Western Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

The tense moments were caught on dispatch after gunfire between police and a man on the second floor of a Wrightwood building in the 8000 block of Western Avenue.

No officers were injured.

Officers were initially unsure if their suspect had been hit. They closed the street for safety.

Officers could be heard on dispatch saying, “Have everybody be careful coming up here. The offender has a clear line of sight to the street.”

SWAT, detectives, and EMS converged on the street while people looked on.

There was a resolution to the situation before 8 p.m. when police said they took one person into custody.

Police said that the suspect was shot through the hand and suffered a graze wound to the head.

COPA is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at (312)746-3609 or reach out on COPA’s website.

