Girl hospitalized with critical injuries following fight near Hazelwood East High School

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) — A girl was critically injured in a fight Friday near Hazelwood East High School.

The fight happened Friday before 2:30 p.m near the intersection of Norgate Drive and Claudine Drive. Officers found a girl with a severe head injury. She was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested Saturday and charged with assault in the incident. She was taken to the St. Louis County Family Court and remained in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

The Hazelwood School District posted a statement on social media offering condolences to the victims and families.

“It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt,” the statement reads. “Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children. The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need.”

“We look forward to continuing to partner with our community for the sake of our children. Please be kind and respectful of the families involved during this difficult time and pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community,” the district said.

