Investigators identify woman killed after house explodes, catches fire in Gratiot Co.

By Emily Keinath

GRATIOT CO., Michigan (WNEM) — A woman was killed and two others were injured after a house exploded and caught fire in Gratiot County.

Deputies of the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a fully engulfed house fire at 710 E. Chestnut St. on Wednesday, March 6, shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 35-year-old man outside the house with severe burns, the sheriff’s office said, adding a 34-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl were still inside the house.

According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters were able to get the woman and girl out of the house, and resuscitation was attempted on both of them.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. She has since been identified as Ali Smith.

The girl was resuscitated, was transported to a local hospital, and was then flown to Hurley Hospital, the sheriff’s office said, adding the man was also transported to a local hospital and then flown to Hurley Hospital. As of Monday, March 11, they both remained hospitalized. The man is in critical condition and the girl has been upgraded to stable condition.

The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation division was called to determine the cause and origin of the fire, and its preliminary investigation shows some type of explosion happened in the house, according to the sheriff’s office.

