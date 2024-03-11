Lodi police investigate series of burglaries reported within last 2 weeks, possibly connected

By Nijzel Dotson, Michelle Bandur

LODI (KCRA) — A series of commercial burglaries in Lodi in recent weeks has police speculating whether they are related.

The Lodi Police Department said there have been at least 11 burglaries at local businesses that have been reported between Feb. 24 and March 7. The break-ins have taken place anywhere from an auto parts store, to an optometry office and restaurants.

The time of night the break-ins took place, the frequency and the similarities in damage are the factors leading police to believe they could be related.

Police said patrols are being increased in shopping centers while the burglaries are investigated.

The owners of Cafecito Lounge and Coffee Shop said someone busted their front window and damaged the door Monday night. They saw the damage when they showed up to open the coffee shop Tuesday morning.

“Right away my heart sank,” said Liz Rivera. “I felt sad.”

Surveillance video shows the crook heading straight for the cash register.

“Frustrated like anybody else and other small businesses, angry at the same time,” she said. “When you show up to your business and it’s broken into.”

Cafecito is one of 11 businesses hit in the two-week time period.

Boards cover windows smashed by the burglars at some of the businesses.

Other businesses already repaired the damage. The Rivera’s still have to replace their broken window and front door, unexpected costs that hurt a small business like theirs.

“I have to replace both of them and replace the register,” Rivera said. “I had to close my whole day. We take a little bit of a loss there.”

Rivera said they outsmarted this burglar, who swiped an empty cash register.

Just a few months after opening last year, however, another thief broke in and got away with the cash.

“We left money that time. We left the electronics that we needed for our shop that first time. They did take things. We learned our lesson,” she said.

The Rivera’s said they don’t want to leave Lodi or add boards and bars to their charming, friendly coffee shop. They want to build their business and serve their customers.

Lodi police said they are reviewing surveillance video and looking for leads.

Below is a list of businesses that were broken into:

Logo Wear Sourdough & Co. Cafecito Lounge Burke Optometry O’Reily’s Auto Parts AT& Tokay Motors Giuffras Party Rentals Sky Wok Friends Indian Restaurant

