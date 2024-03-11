Millions in medical debt forgiven at two Episcopal churches

By WGAL Staff

Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Two Episcopal churches in central Pennsylvania announced that they are forgiving over $3 million in medical debt, the Hope Episcopal Church in Manheim and St. Luke’s Church in Lebanon.

Help, Healing, and Hope, a medical debt forgiveness initiative, has raised over $30,000 in the span of its three phases. That will forgive an estimated $3-3.5 million in medical debts for Pennsylvania residents.

The Help, Healing, and Hope medical debt initiative has had a cooperative effort in 38 of the 67 counties in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

News 8 photojournalist Bobby Tuffarolo went to one of the medical debt forgiveness events at the Hope Episcopal Church and shared more on the church leaders’ initiatives.

