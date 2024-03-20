Graceland University School of Nursing introduces free food pantry for students

By Alan Shope

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KMBC) — The University of Graceland’s nursing school has launched a free food pantry on campus to help nursing students manage their living and tuition costs.

Assistant Professor of Nursing at Graceland Elise Hector thinks the barrier to entry into the field should be lower.

“You shouldn’t have to be wealthy to be a nurse,” Hector said.

Hector pointed out the significant toll college expenses can take on students.

This concern led her to the idea of the free food pantry, a resource for Graceland nursing students to use whenever they need it.

“This was an opportunity to help some of our students reduce that resource burden,” the instructor said.

Hector says that the pantry, located on campus, is filled with food and other supplies. Students can take what they need to help them get by while they’re in nursing school.

“We have set it up so that it is totally anonymous. I will never know which students use it unless they want me to know,” Hector said.

Elise also noted the impact of the pandemic on the nursing profession, with many leaving their jobs.

“We need nurses. We’re in a nursing shortage,” she lamented.

Hector expressed hope that the pantry will provide much-needed support for those juggling two jobs or struggling with tuition.

The pantry is restocked by faculty approximately once a week, and it’s estimated that 75 to 100 students have the opportunity to use it.

“I hope it catches on and becomes a resource that students know they can count on when they go to college,” Hector said.

The free student food pantry has been operational for a few weeks. Graceland has already received positive feedback from the students about the new initiative.

