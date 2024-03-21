Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Driver jumps from moving car after leading metro police in pursuit

By
Published 12:21 PM

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Metro authorities are investigating a pursuit that led police from Urbandale to Des Moines on Tuesday morning.

Urbandale Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 4900 block of Merle Hay Road just south of Johnston, but the driver of the vehicle sped off.

Investigators say the driver then jumped from the moving car in the area of 41st Street and Madison Avenue in Des Moines and ran away. They say the passenger of the car was able to stop the vehicle before it could crash.

No arrests have been made so far.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content