MSU head basketball coach’s son opens up about adoption

EAST LANSING, Michigan (WNEM) — The son of Michigan State’s men’s basketball head coach is opening up about his adoption.

“It’s cool. I’ve got a lot of good feedback from it, and heard some cool stories, and met some different people that asked me for advice,” said Steven Izzo, the adopted son of Tom and Lupe Izzo.

Steven Izzo proudly wears 13 for the green and white as a member of Michigan State’s men’s basketball team. While many consider that number unlucky, Steven Izzo found the best of fortunes just days after being born when he was adopted.

“Just cool to connect with the community of people who were adopted, and kind of relate, and share stories, and share feelings, I guess,” he said.

It’s something Steven Izzo kept close to the vest before he decided to go public about it earlier this year.

“I’m just incredibly proud that he is finally talking about his adoption. And extremely proud that he has gone about it in such a public way in hopes to maybe help other people deal with adoption because it’s a journey,” said Lupe Izzo.

She said from the moment she saw Steven, that was her child and that was it.

“Well, to be honest, it was more of a gift for me. It is a gift both ways, I understand that. But for me, it was a gift to me,” she said.

As for Steven Izzo, he’s hoping to help his father’s team move deep into the NCAA Tournament.

But no matter what happens, he’s already won much more than a game.

“I’m just grateful you know. Very unique situation for me. Grew up with very loving parents and siblings that are amazing. And just grateful that I fell into the right hands and that they gave me the opportunity to experience this,” he said.

You can watch the Spartans on TV5 on Thursday, March 21 in the first round of the March Madness Tournament. Coverage will start at noon before the tipoff between Michigan State and Mississippi State at 12:15 p.m.

