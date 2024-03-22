Doyline man accused of using drone to trespass, harass juvenile neighbor

By Web staff

MINDEN, Louisiana (KTBS) — Drones have become a popular means of entertainment for the public and useful tools for military and law enforcement. But a Doyline man allegedly crossed the line using his aircraft, and is now in hot water with the law. Webster Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas Robert Minshall, 62, of Doyline on several charges after receiving reports he was flying a drone over another person’s property and allegedly recording a juvenile. “Just before the owner called our office, Minshall reportedly was sitting at the corner of her driveway, flying his drone in her yard,” Sheriff Jason Parker said. “She confronted him, telling him to leave and to not record anymore.” Following the confrontation, the property owner reportedly returned to her house and was told by her roommate that Minshall’s drone was almost at the front door of the residence. “When she walked back outside, the drone hit a tree and landed in her yard,” Parker said. “She picked up the drone and was charged by Mr. Minshall who grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground. Several witnesses verified he threw her to the ground by her hair while wrestling the drone from her.” Parker said the property owner told investigating WPSO Deputy Derrick Phelps that Minshall had, in the past, made several lewd and sexual remarks to her, and had chased a family member with the drone. One juvenile witness told Phelps that Minshall had threatened her and a younger relative, allegedly saying he “would shave their heads with the drone.” He allegedly had chased the pair on other occasions with the drone.

Parker said Minshall’s charges include trespassing, trespassing with an UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), simple battery and peeping Tom. Minshall is currently booked into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

