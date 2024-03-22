Infant’s organs donated to save other children in need after entire family dies in SF crash

By Luz Pena

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — New details in the deadly crash that killed a family of four at a San Francisco bus stop on Saturday.

The 78-year-old driver who hit them is out of the hospital.

Meanwhile, family members say the organs of the youngest victim, a 3-month-old baby, were donated.

The baby died of his injuries on Wednesday.

His parents and brother died last weekend. The victim’s family is thanking the community for their support.

The family said in a statement “Diego and Matilde” were what one would call real “life enhancers — the kind of people everyone loved to be around.”

“We loved Diego, Matilde, Jaoquim, and Cau deeply and are sure the love they showed to their family and friends will serve as their legacy,” the statement says in part.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.