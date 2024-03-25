Hundreds of alpacas pack into Kansas City for the Missouri Invitational Alpaca Show

By Connor Hills

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — You might have noticed some extra four-legged creatures around Kansas City this weekend.

The Missouri Invitational Alpaca Show drew alpaca owners and fans from around the region and beyond to the metro.

Hundreds of alpacas were present to compete for ribbons at Hale Arena inside the American Royal.

There was judging, vendors, and different demonstrations. Judging is based on color, body composition and fleece quality.

People came from all across the country to attend the shows. Alpacas are relatively new to the United States, first having been brought over from South America in the early 90s.

KMBC spoke to one woman who came all the way from Montana.

“I love the alpaca community. I love the people. I love the comradery I find in the alpaca community. Yeah, we just really enjoy ourselves. It’s our first year here,” said Angi, an alpaca farmer from Molt, Montana.

Angi also says alpacas are perfect pets because they’re lower-maintenance, good with kids and easy on the land. However, breeders do say if you’re going to start an alpaca business, you need at least three alpacas to keep each other company because of their social nature.

You also need at least one acre of land.

This event was organized by the Midwest Alpaca Owners and Breeders Association.

The free show allowed visitors to get an education on alpacas with an up close and personal experience.

The association plans to hold the event again in 2025 at Hale Arena.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.