‘It was very gruesome’: Woman’s 7-year-old daughter witnesses double homicide

By Dryden Quigley

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — It was outside of the Hermitage Flats where police say 17-year-old Camron McGlothen and his 18-year-old roommate were killed.

Police say the two were shot multiple times while standing outside of the building. The 18-year-old died near the breezeway and the McGlothen died shortly after he arrived at Vanderbilt.

“Police were everywhere. Tape was everywhere. Blood was everywhere. Bodies were lying out on the ground. It was very gruesome,” neighbor Shevon Kelly said.

It all happened around 4:45 Sunday afternoon.

That’s where Kelly’s 7-year-old daughter also happened to be playing outside just feet away.

“When I finally got to her, she was screaming and crying. And the other two girls were crying and they had witnessed pretty much everything from the car pulling up to a guy getting out with a gun. They heard one gunshot and they took off running,” Kelly said.

Police believe there were three suspects involved with the murders – one of them was wearing a ski mask when they shot the teenagers.

A day after the shooting there was still shattered glass where bullets went through the neighbor’s windows.

