Milwaukee Police Association raises money to honor fallen Officer Peter Jerving

WIND LAKE, Wisconsin (WISN) — The Milwaukee Police Association hosted a volleyball fundraiser on Saturday, honoring fallen Milwaukee police Officer Peter Jerving.

Jerving was shot and killed while trying to arrest an armed robbery suspect in February 2023. Now, Jerving’s loved ones are raising money for a trip to Washington, D.C., for National Police Week.

“Everyone can kick back for a bit and remember him how he was,” said Lisa Kapitz, another officer from District Four. “He would have loved this. Seeing his friends and family play in a volleyball tournament for him, he would have loved this.”

“He played volleyball all the time, I subbed in for him on a team once,” Devin Berg, who worked with Jerving at District Four, said.

Officers at the fundraiser said they still have not hit their fundraising goal, so they may be scheduling another fundraiser next month.

“Everyone that knew him should be able to honor him, and shouldn’t have to worry about financial stuff,” Berg said.

“It hits people differently right now, in different stages. As D.C. gets closer, it’s sort of closure. But I mean, he’s always remembered by us every day,” Kapitz said.

National Police Week is May 12-18.

