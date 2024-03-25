Police: Teens in Hollister arrested after ramming stolen vehicle into deputy vehicles, deputy injured

By Ricardo Tovar

HOLLISTER, California (KSBW) — Hollister police said two teens were arrested after allegedly ramming a stolen vehicle into two San Benito County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and hitting a deputy on Friday morning.

This all started around 1:48 a.m. Officers received a call about a stolen white Corvette near the 1000 block of El Cerro Drive. Later, a deputy located the stolen car along with a reportedly stolen white Camaro going south on Fairview Road at Santa Ana Road.

Police said the Camaro was driving erratically and did not allow pursuing law enforcement to get close. Both stolen vehicles turned east on Lone Tree Road, and officers lost the Corvette.

“SBSO deputies and HPD officers pursued the Camaro at moderate speeds to the summit and termination of Lone Tree Road,” police said.

Then, when the Camaro arrived at the summit, the driver intentionally rammed into two deputy vehicles, said police. A deputy at the scene had to toss his K9 partner out of the way of the Camaro, and the Camaro hit the deputy.

California Highway Patrol tried twice to spike strip the Camaro but were unsuccessful.

The Camaro accelerated and eventually lost control and hit a pole near Highway 156 west of Monterey Street in San Juan Bautista, said police.

The 17-year-old driver was uninjured, and the 18-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries, said police.

The deputy that was hit in the chase is expected to be OK after being treated at a local hospital and released, said police. His K9 partner was uninjured.

The driver was booked into San Benito County Youth Services Center on charges including vehicle theft, recklessly evading a peace officer, conspiracy and multiple counts of assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

The passenger faces charges, including vehicle theft.

Police added the stolen Corvette was returned to its owner.

