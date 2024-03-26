19-year-old is new owner of Linden bookstore

By Anna Kathman

LINDEN, Michigan (WNEM) — A mid-Michigan bookworm is living the dream after buying a bookstore for only $1.

Olivia Porter, 19, is now the owner of Beloved Books, located at 208 N. Bridge Street in Linden.

“It was crazy. One day I was just working in the library right behind there, and I learned that the bookstore was going to be shutting down and the lady there was going to retire after 21 years,” Porter said. “I was heartbroken. I grew up going to this bookstore.”

Now, Porter is excited to share her love of books with others.

“I just love seeing faces of…mostly children…coming into the store. Their faces just light up,” Porter said. “The joy that it brings them is just what I love to see.”

Porter is excited to host all kinds of events for children, from story time to movie nights.

Porter is also inviting the community to a bake sale in May to celebrate spring weather.

Beloved Books carries new and used books.

“A lot of my books, you can’t find them anymore. I love the selection I have,” Porter said.

