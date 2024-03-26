City Council set to consider resolution declaring Sacramento sanctuary city for transgender people

By Lindsay Weber

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Sacramento City Council is set to consider a resolution that would declare it a “sanctuary city” for transgender people.

The resolution, which is on the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting, states it’s important for the city to reiterate the commitment to transgender rights and equal protections for transgender people. The resolution would ensure the rights of transgender people are upheld and that no city resources would be used to detain individuals seeking care.

“This is the sort of thing that you hope is never necessary,” said Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, who introduced the resolution. “You hope it never gets triggered. That there’s never anyone coming to Sac who is potentially fleeing law enforcement for the sole reason of looking for health care.”

However, “it’s important to be realistic,” Valenzuela added.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting lists the resolution as part of the consent calendar, but Valenzuela wants to move it so it can be discussed. This would also allow those who helped author the resolution to present it to the council.

